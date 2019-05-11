Windhorst: Kyrie Irving 'Has Had Discussions' About Joining LeBron James, Lakers

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

After finding out it's not so easy to win a championship on his own, Kyrie Irving may look to partner up with LeBron James once again.

On the Hoop Collective podcast (h/t HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky), ESPN's Brian Windhorst stated the "possibility" of Irving and James playing for the Los Angeles Lakers has been talked about.

"And I say that just because I think it's on Kyrie's radar, it's on Kyrie's board," Windhorst said. "He has had discussions with people about playing for the Lakers.”

This would represent a dramatic turn of events for Irving. Two years ago when he wanted to be traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Windhorst reported it was motivated in part by his desire to be the star on his own team.

Irving's two seasons with the Boston Celtics were a mixed bag. They appeared to be a title contender last season, but the six-time All-Star missed the postseason after undergoing two procedures on his knee.

The 2018-19 campaign was notable as much for Irving's off-court drama as it was for anything he did on the court. Boston was eliminated from the postseason by the Milwaukee Bucks in five games. Irving averaged 20.4 points per game on 35.2 percent shooting in the series.

If Irving opts out of his deal with the Celtics, the Lakers have come up as a potential landing spot. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on his radio show last month that Irving will take an interview with Los Angeles' front office this offseason.

The Lakers are looking for another star player to pair with James after a disappointing 37-45 record last season. Irving has a built-in rapport with the four-time NBA MVP that wouldn't require any adjustment period for either player if they decide to get the band back together.