Lakers HC Rumors: Frank Vogel Gets 2nd Meeting After 'Strong' Interview

John Raoux/Associated Press

Frank Vogel is reportedly expected to get a second interview with the Los Angeles Lakers for their vacant head coaching position.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Vogel made a "strong impression" on the Lakers during the first interview, and the two sides are expected to talk again soon.

Vogel entered the mix as a candidate for the Lakers' open position after L.A. and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue failed to come to terms on a deal.

