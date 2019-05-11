Lakers HC Rumors: Frank Vogel Gets 2nd Meeting After 'Strong' Interview

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2019

Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel directs his players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Frank Vogel is reportedly expected to get a second interview with the Los Angeles Lakers for their vacant head coaching position.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Vogel made a "strong impression" on the Lakers during the first interview, and the two sides are expected to talk again soon.

Vogel entered the mix as a candidate for the Lakers' open position after L.A. and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue failed to come to terms on a deal.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Steph on His Clutch 2nd Half: 'Best 18 Minutes of My Career'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph on His Clutch 2nd Half: 'Best 18 Minutes of My Career'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Game 7 Dictate Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic’s Legacy?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will Game 7 Dictate Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic’s Legacy?

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Cracking the Kawhi Code

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cracking the Kawhi Code

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Boogie Could Be Back for WCF

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Boogie Could Be Back for WCF

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report