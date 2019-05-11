Massimiliano Allegri to Meet Juventus President Amid Mauricio Pochettino Rumours

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed he is set to hold imminent talks with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli amid rumours linking the club with Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Goal's Stephen Creek), Pochettino has requested an annual salary of €20 million (£17 million) to take the reins in Turin.

Per Creek, ahead of Juventus' trip to Roma on Sunday, Allegri said:

"I will be meeting with the president this week. We will have an open general discussion, as we do every year.

"Before the game against Ajax, I told him that I would stay. In the week we will see each other and talk about everything.

"Talking about the chat between me and the president does not make sense at this time.

"I have an excellent rapport with the president, as well as with others in the club, and with [sporting director] Fabio Paratici and [director] Pavel Nedved.

"The strength of the club is fundamental to the successes of Juventus."

Pochettino fuelled speculation on his future after he led Spurs to the UEFA Champions League final with a sensational comeback against Ajax on Wednesday:

The Lilywhites were 3-0 down on aggregate before a second-half hat-trick from Lucas Moura saw them progress to the final on away goals.

Ajax had knocked out Juve in the previous round, putting an end to the Bianconeri's hope of achieving European glory this season following their capture of Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

Following Juventus' European exit, Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren said the club should move on from Allegri to a fresh start this summer:

The Italian has won five consecutive Serie A titles since he joined the club in 2014. This season, the club won the Scudetto at a canter—they're 16 points ahead of closest rivals Napoli with three matches remaining.

They've also won four Coppas Italia under Allegri and reached the Champions League final twice.

Despite his success, keeping things fresh with a new coach could help, particularly if things have been a little stale at times this season.

Pochettino is one of the most exciting managers in Europe, too, and he'll only be more attractive after guiding Spurs to the Champions League final whether they beat Liverpool in it or not.

Allegri still has one more season on his contract in Turin, though, so letting him see out his contract would give him a natural opportunity to improve on this campaign before moving on.