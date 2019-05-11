Stephen Curry: 'I Was Pretty Terrible' in 1st Half of Warriors vs Rockets Game 6

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry, who scored 33 points in 34 minutes to help eliminate the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday, smiled when asked to discuss his poor first half before bouncing back to lead the Dubs in scoring.

"That's a great question," Curry told reporters. "I was pretty terrible. I just didn't make a shot, fouling. I think the only thing I did well was not turn the ball over for the 12 minutes I was out there on the floor. So I find a positive in everything."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised the two-time NBA MVP for his ability to turn things around after moments where he seemed totally out of sync:

"That's what Steph does. I actually told his mom and dad after the game, I said, 'If that game didn't personify Steph Curry, I don't know what did.' He's a guy who can make some plays that leave you scratching your head—the fouls, some of the turnovers, not tonight, but sometimes he just makes plays and you kinda look around and think, 'What is he doing?' But most of the time, he makes these incredible plays, and he's just fearless. And that's what makes him who he is."

Golden State's place in the Western Conference Finals was far from guaranteed despite its 3-2 series advantage heading into Friday night because Kevin Durant was sidelined with a calf injury.

Durant's absence left the door open for a Rockets comeback, and Houston built a five-point lead entering the fourth quarter of Game 6 before the Warriors stormed back thanks in large part to Curry.

It's the fifth consecutive trip to the conference finals for the Warriors, and they'll look to make a fifth straight NBA Finals appearance. The Dubs will take on the winner of Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.

If Curry plays like he did in the second half Friday, the Warriors should be considered the favorites to complete their three-peat bid, regardless of Durant's availability.