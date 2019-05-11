Klay Thompson: Warriors Desperately Need Injured Kevin Durant Back to Win Title

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Houston Rockets from the NBA playoffs on Friday night in an epic Game 6 at Toyota Center, highlighted by Stephen Curry's 33 second-half points. But much of the conversation after the 118-113 victory revolved around how the Warriors found a way to win despite being without Kevin Durant, who was out with a calf strain.

Make no mistake, though—the Warriors know they need Durant.

"To get this three-peat, we desperately need him back," Klay Thompson said of the injured superstar. "He's our best player."

Indeed, Durant has been epic this postseason, averaging 34.2 points per contest. He's the two-time defending Finals MVP. When he gets cooking, he's unguardable.

In the past two games, the Warriors proved they can still win without Durant. But they are even more formidable with him, which makes what they did Friday night all the more frightening for whichever teams they face the rest of this postseason.