Klay Thompson: Warriors Desperately Need Injured Kevin Durant Back to Win Title

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during their game against the Houston Rockets in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Houston Rockets from the NBA playoffs on Friday night in an epic Game 6 at Toyota Center, highlighted by Stephen Curry's 33 second-half points. But much of the conversation after the 118-113 victory revolved around how the Warriors found a way to win despite being without Kevin Durant, who was out with a calf strain.

Make no mistake, though—the Warriors know they need Durant.

"To get this three-peat, we desperately need him back," Klay Thompson said of the injured superstar. "He's our best player." 

Indeed, Durant has been epic this postseason, averaging 34.2 points per contest. He's the two-time defending Finals MVP. When he gets cooking, he's unguardable. 

In the past two games, the Warriors proved they can still win without Durant. But they are even more formidable with him, which makes what they did Friday night all the more frightening for whichever teams they face the rest of this postseason.   

