Steve Kerr: Rockets Game 6 'One of the Most Satisfying' Wins of Warriors Run

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IMay 11, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 10: Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors draws up a play against the Houston Rockets during Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 10, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has racked up countless meaningful wins since taking over in 2014, but he's hanging Friday night's 118-113 Game 6 defeat of the Houston Rockets to eliminate them in the Western Conference semifinals in Houston's Toyota Center up in his personal rafters. 

"We were actually talking about it (in the locker room)," Kerr told reporters, in part, when asked where Friday's game ranks in his Golden State tenure. "It's one of the most satisfying victories we've had during this run." 

Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green echoed his head coach: 

The Warriors will now make their fifth consecutive Western Conference Finals appearance and are trying to win their third championship in as many years.  

However, a Game 6 win in the semifinal round was particularly sweet for the Warriors because they were without two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant due to a calf strain, and two-time league MVP Stephen Curry was held scoreless through a first half for the first time since 2012 only to finish with 33 points.

They also have tumultuous recent history with Houston, also ending the Rockets' 2017-18 season by winning Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals at the Toyota Center. 

The Warriors can briefly rest on this laurel over the weekend, as Kerr said he planned to give the team the weekend off while waiting to see whether they will face the Denver Nuggets or Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals beginning Tuesday.

Related

    Hopeless Lakers Fans Protest Dysfunction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hopeless Lakers Fans Protest Dysfunction

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Dubs Eliminate Rockets in Clutch Win

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dubs Eliminate Rockets in Clutch Win

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Big Man Damian Jones Cleared for Contact

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Big Man Damian Jones Cleared for Contact

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Rumors: Klay Will Consider Testing FA If Offered Less Than Max

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Rumors: Klay Will Consider Testing FA If Offered Less Than Max

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report