Steve Kerr: Rockets Game 6 'One of the Most Satisfying' Wins of Warriors Run

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has racked up countless meaningful wins since taking over in 2014, but he's hanging Friday night's 118-113 Game 6 defeat of the Houston Rockets to eliminate them in the Western Conference semifinals in Houston's Toyota Center up in his personal rafters.

"We were actually talking about it (in the locker room)," Kerr told reporters, in part, when asked where Friday's game ranks in his Golden State tenure. "It's one of the most satisfying victories we've had during this run."

Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green echoed his head coach:

The Warriors will now make their fifth consecutive Western Conference Finals appearance and are trying to win their third championship in as many years.

However, a Game 6 win in the semifinal round was particularly sweet for the Warriors because they were without two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant due to a calf strain, and two-time league MVP Stephen Curry was held scoreless through a first half for the first time since 2012 only to finish with 33 points.

They also have tumultuous recent history with Houston, also ending the Rockets' 2017-18 season by winning Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals at the Toyota Center.

The Warriors can briefly rest on this laurel over the weekend, as Kerr said he planned to give the team the weekend off while waiting to see whether they will face the Denver Nuggets or Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals beginning Tuesday.