Video: Mike Trout Honors Superfan Gavin Edelson's Request, Hits HR vs. Orioles

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IMay 11, 2019

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs toward home to score on a single by Andrelton Simmons during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Mike Trout is a man of his word. 

Ahead of the Los Angeles Angels' game against the Baltimore Orioles Friday night at Camden Yards, seven-year-old Gavin Edelson and his family had tickets for on-field batting practice. Gavin brought a sign with him asking his favorite player to hit a home run for him.

Trout saw the sign, waved Gavin over and, according to ESPN.com's Eddie Matz, told Gavin, "I need to hit a home run tonight." In the top of the third inning, Trout went yard for a two-run home run.

"I thought it was going to hit off the wall," Gavin said, per Matz. "I was so happy he hit it." 

Coming into Friday night's contest, Trout had hit just one home run in the last 17 games since April 20. 

