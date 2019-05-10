Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson Will Consider Testing FA If Offered Less Than Max

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Klay Thompson wants to remain with the Golden State Warriors, but he doesn't appear inclined to give them a hometown discount.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, Thompson will be tempted to test free agency if the Warriors offer less than a full five-year max contract worth $189.7 million.

There's been heavy speculation that the Warriors will lose at least one key player from their roster this summer, though the consensus has been that Kevin Durant is likely to leave if he opts out of his deal.

B/R's Ric Bucher said last month on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area's Josh Schrock) that "it's done" and Durant is leaving, with the New York Knicks mentioned as the most likely destination for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Thompson hasn't been discussed as much because it's been assumed Golden State will give him what he wants.

The Athletic's Ethan Strauss reported in January there is "expectation within and outside" the Warriors organization that Thompson is staying with the franchise.

Golden State will likely be forced to make big decisions this summer to avoid salary-cap ramifications. Per Yossi Gozlan of Warriors Wire, the two-time defending NBA champions would pay $276.3 million next season between player salaries and luxury-tax penalties if Durant and Thompson re-sign and the rest of the roster returns intact.

Thompson has been a critical piece of the Warriors' current run of success. The 29-year-old has averaged 19.5 points per game and shot 41.9 percent from three-point range in eight NBA seasons.