Pictures, Videos from Lakers Fans' Meager Protest Outside Staples Center

Pictures, Videos from Lakers Fans' Meager Protest Outside Staples CenterMay 10, 2019
On a scale ranging from apathy to anger, Los Angeles Lakers fans seem to fall into the former category based on the turnout for a protest arranged on Reddit.
Video captured by the Los Angeles Times showed an underwhelming number of people standing in front of the Staples Center:
L.A. Times Sports @latimessports
That protest by Lakers fans that’s supposed to take place at noon today? We are at it https://t.co/FIUR4V1XIr
Those fans who did make their way out to the arena came together to send their message to the Lakers leadership loudly and clearly:
SLAM @SLAMonline
Lakers fans are making their voices heard at the STAPLES Center 😤 https://t.co/PSqtKqKXfl
A few of the protesters went to the trouble of making signs to help emphasize their displeasure:
L.A. Times Sports @latimessports
Signs at the Lakers fans protests include a crying LeBron James and a mugshot of Jason Kidd https://t.co/fhJcZYI3Kt
In case you are wondering how desperate Lakers fans are, one protester's solution was a three-step plan that included signing LiAngelo Ball, drafting LaMelo Ball and hiring LaVar Ball:
Another fan had a much more rational idea to bring the Lakers back to prominence:
He said the Lakers need to "get all their best players back." Does that mean he wants 40-year-old Kobe Bryant and 47-year-old Shaquille O'Neal to come out of retirement?
It's been six years since they made the playoffs, so establishing a timeline for who these "best players" are seems essential if owner Jeanie Buss is going to follow his advice.
Getting back to the more sincere aspects of the protest, the fan who organized it, Charlie Rivers, told the Los Angeles Times what he hoped to accomplish with Friday's event:
L.A. Times Sports @latimessports
Meet Charlie Rivers, the 22-year-old Lakers fan that organized today’s protest on Reddit. He says he drove all the way from Arizona to be here https://t.co/QBcgN1wurr
To Rivers' credit, he had a plan and stuck to it. There's always the possibility someone in the Lakers front office paid attention to what went down outside their home arena and things will turn around quickly.
If not, maybe Buss will just end up firing everyone and bring back all those good players who left the Lakers.
