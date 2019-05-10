NBA Rumors: Pelicans Checked on Knicks' Kevin Knox Amid Anthony Davis Trade Buzz

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2019

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly checked in on New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox recently.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, people within the Pelicans organization were "gathering some intel" on Knox prior to David Griffin taking over as Pels executive vice president of basketball operations in April.

Begley speculated that the Pelicans doing their due diligence on Knox could have something to do with Anthony Davis being on the trading block.

New Orleans is widely expected to trade Davis this offseason after he announced that he will not re-sign with the organization. Even so, Griffin said on ESPN's The Jump that he isn't giving up on convincing Davis to stay:

If the Pels do trade Davis, the Knicks are a team that could be in the mix. Begley noted that New York and New Orleans discussed a trade for Davis before this season's deadline, but no deal was consummated due, in part, to "uncertainty" regarding Kristaps Porzingis' future with the Pelicans.

New York went on to deal Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks instead.

Other teams expected to be in on Davis this offseason are the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. L.A. could be an especially strong fit since Davis and LeBron James share an agent in Rich Paul.

The Lakers desperately need a star to play alongside James, and they can offer a lot in return, including a first-round pick and young players such as Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart.

Boston needs to shake things up after getting eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, and it too can offer a strong package including picks and young stars like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and restricted free agent Terry Rozier.

The Knicks could be in line to have one of the top picks in the 2019 NBA draft after finishing with the NBA's worst record this season, but Begley noted that it is unclear if they are willing to part with it.

Aside from the pick, Knox is New York's top asset after selecting him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft out of Kentucky.

In 75 games as a rookie, Knox averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds, but he only shot 37.0 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three-point range.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Other young assets under contract in New York include guards Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina, and center Mitchell Robinson.

The Knicks are considered strong candidates to sign one of or both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during the offseason, and their ability to do so will likely play a significant role in whether they pursue Davis as well.

Related

    Report: Lakers to Interview J.B. Bickerstaff

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers to Interview J.B. Bickerstaff

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Sources: Pels Gathered Intel on Kevin Knox

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Sources: Pels Gathered Intel on Kevin Knox

    SNY
    via SNY

    Rumors: 'Recent Sense' KD Could Re-Think Leaving Warriors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rumors: 'Recent Sense' KD Could Re-Think Leaving Warriors

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NBA Rosters Best Built for the Future

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking NBA Rosters Best Built for the Future

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report