Look: Bucks Fans Call Out Paul Pierce with Missing Poster After Win vs. Celtics

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks fans won't let NBA Countdown panelist and former Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce forget an incorrect prediction any time soon.

The Bucks won their second-round series 4-1 over the C's after Pierce said, "I think [the series] is over" after Boston's Game 1 victory.

On Friday, Kaitlin Sharkey of Fox 6 spotted this poster outside the Fiserv Forum, the Bucks' home arena:

The details on the closing line are a nice touch: Bango is the Bucks' mascot, and the last two sections of the phone number read "Bucks in five." In case fans forgot the final series result, the creator made sure to remind them with the "41" part of the area code.

For his part, Pierce (somewhat) addressed the prediction on Thursday:

It's hard to pile on Pierce too much: The Bucks looked lifeless in their Game 1 loss before rolling off four straight, and the ex-Celtic likely wasn't the only one to think Boston had the clear upper hand. His comments about having a better career than 13-time All-Star Dwyane Wade are a different story, however.

The Bucks, who advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, await the winner of the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers series. Game 7 of that matchup will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.