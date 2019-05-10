Jalen Rose: LeBron James Should Demand Lakers Trade If They Don't Hire His HC

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Former NBA star Jalen Rose does not believe LeBron James should budge when it comes to his preference for the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Get Up! on Friday, the ESPN analyst said James should demand a trade if the Lakers do not hire the coaching candidate he endorses:

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith agreed with Rose's assessment:

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue was thought to be the clear front-runner for the L.A. job, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that negotiations broke down between the two sides Tuesday when Lue turned down a three-year, $18 million offer due to his desire for a five-year contract.

While James has not publicly supported Lue over other candidates, Wojnarowski called Lue a "preferred choice" for LeBron.

Lue spent parts of four seasons as James' head coach in Cleveland, and they went to the NBA Finals three years in a row. In 2016, they also won a championship in his first season in charge, marking the first NBA title in Cavaliers history. Lue had been an assistant in Cleveland since 2014.

L.A. is in search of a replacement for Luke Walton, who went 98-148 in three seasons as the Lakers head coach before the two sides parted ways at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

Big things were expected out of Walton and the Lakers this season after the James signing, but they went just 37-45 and have not reached the playoffs since 2012-13.

Despite his struggles in Los Angeles, Walton received a five-year deal to become the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings. Former Lakers coaching candidate Monty Williams was also given a five-year deal by the Phoenix Suns to be their new head coach.

With the five-year precedent set, Rose took issue with the fact that the Lakers were reportedly unwilling to give Lue the same deal despite the fact that he is a championship-winning coach who has both coached James and played for the Lakers (1998-2001).

In addition to Lue and Williams, the Lakers have interviewed Jason Kidd and Juwan Howard for their head coaching vacancy. They are also reportedly set to interview former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel.

The 34-year-old James missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2004-05 season after having made the NBA Finals in each of the previous eight campaigns.

James is undoubtedly in dire need of a star such as Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson or Kyrie Irving to complement him, but the Lakers' coaching decision is a huge deal as well. It could have a major impact on whether L.A. is able to take advantage of LeBron's remaining prime years and vie for a championship.