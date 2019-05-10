Landon Collins: Giants Execs Felt Odell Beckham Jr. a Problem 'The Whole Time'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Giants, who have made the playoffs just once in the past seven years, are in the midst of a seismic roster upheaval that has included trading wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and letting safety Landon Collins walk in free agency.

Collins, now with the Washington Redskins, told Ryan Dunleavy of NJ Advance Media that Giants brass thought "[Beckham] was a problem the whole time."

"Was I shocked with Odell? No, honestly, not," Collins said. "They felt like he was a problem the whole time. Ever since Odell stepped into the league with them, they felt like he was a problem, I felt, like from the outside."

Beckham is now a Cleveland Brown after the Giants traded him for a first-round and third-round selection this year and safety Jabrill Peppers. The team used them to select defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from Clemson and edge-rusher Oshane Ximines from Old Dominion, respectively.

Collins said that the players' feelings on Beckham did not mirror what others in the organization may have thought.

"We loved him," Collins said. "Odell is my brother. He is not that kind of guy or what people think he is about or what the organization did. I don't know why."

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY tried to figure out the reason after he reported findings from a source regarding the Beckham departure.

"He had become too much of a pain in the ass," the source told Vacchiano. "And there was a real fear that eventually it would get worse."

Beckham wasn't without controversy: He emulated a dog urinating after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and was openly critical of Giants quarterback Eli Manning. He also had a bizarre series of 2016 confrontations with a kicking net.

That being said, Beckham never got in trouble off the field. He made numerous charitable contributions, including pledging $500,000 from his jersey sales to repair flooded football fields in his home state of Louisiana. Furthermore, NFL Network's Kim Jones praised Beckham for reaching out to her after the reporter underwent heart surgery:







Regardless of the reasoning for the Beckham departure, the three-time Pro Bowler is now a Cleveland Brown, and ex-Detroit Lions wideout Golden Tate has taken his place in the Giants lineup.

New York's new-look team will get its first test at the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.