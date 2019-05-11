Leicester City vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Chelsea finish their Premier League season at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, as they take on Leicester City.

For the Blues, there is little on the line, as they have secured their spot in the division's top four and with that, UEFA Champions League football for next term. Three points against the Foxes will ensure they end up in third position, behind the two title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool.

The match is unlikely to be straightforward for Chelsea though. Not only did they have to negotiate extra time in their UEFA Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, Leicester are enjoying a strong end to the campaign under manager Brendan Rodgers.

Here are the key viewing details for the contest, as Chelsea seek to build momentum ahead of their Europa League final showdown with Arsenal.

Odds

Leicester win (27/20)

Draw (13/5)

Chelsea win (19/10)

Odds courtesy of Caesars

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Preview

Having secured a top-four spot and a place in the Europa League final, Sarri will be content with the work he's done with the Blues this season.

Here is how they managed to get past Frankfurt, with Eden Hazard eventually slotting the decisive kick in a penalty shootout (U.S. only):

Even so, as Chelsea gear up for their final domestic game of the season, there are still question marks as to what's to come for the club this summer.

Sarri's position remains uncertain, with the Stamford Bridge crowd still clearly unsure over his brand of football. Spanish football journalist Rik Sharma said he thinks some of the criticism of the Blues boss has been harsh:

Additionally, as things stand, they are not able to register new players in the summer window, meaning it will be a big challenge for them to build on this year's work.

Crucially, it's anticipated Hazard will move on this summer, with Real Madrid said to be confident of completing a deal, per Sky Sports. As such, Sunday's encounter may well be the final time the Belgium star plays for the Blues in the Premier League and if that is the case he'll be keen to finish on a high.

After the win over Frankfurt, Hazard said he's still not sure where he will be playing his football next season:

Leicester supporters will be excited about what their team can accomplish in 2019-20, as the early signs have been positive under Rodgers.

After beating Arsenal 3-0 a week earlier, the Foxes performed admirably at the Etihad Stadium on Monday before eventually losing to Vincent Kompany's wonder strike. Leicester weren't daunted up against an awesome Manchester City side and could have easily taken something from the encounter had they taken their chances.

It's also set to be the final game for the club for a couple of Leicester legends, including striker Shinji Okazaki, who was part of their famous title-winning side:

While there may be some sympathetic changes late in the game, Rodgers will approach this game seriously and see it as an ideal chance to notch another win against a top-six opponent.

Chelsea will be weary from Thursday's encounter and an energetic Foxes team represent far from ideal opposition. A fast start from the home side will make Blues legs heavier and it's easy to see their thoughts turning to the final they still have to play if things don't start well on Sunday.

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Chelsea