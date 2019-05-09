Look: Steph Curry Still Has Autographed LeBron James Jersey in Childhood Bedroom

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Stephen Curry may know the phrase "when your idols become your rivals" better than anyone in the NBA.

In the latest episode of Facebook's Stephen vs. The Game, Dell Curry takes the cameras into Steph's childhood room—which features a signed LeBron James jersey hanging prominently on the wall:

James and Curry had a friendly relationship during the latter's time in college, with LeBron attending some of Steph's games while at Davidson. Curry showed out both during Davidson's 2008 Midwest Regional matchup against Wisconsin and a December 2008 game against NC State with LeBron in attendance.

Curry and his Davidson teammates also attended a game James' Cavaliers played against the then-Bobcats in Charlotte.

At the time, few ever thought that James and Curry would be part of the best rivalry of this generation. The signed jersey was a sign of mutual respect, with James writing "to the best player in N.C." But no one—not even Curry—knew that he'd someday revolutionize the game with a team that punctured the deepest wound in LeBron's legacy.

More than a decade after they first met, Curry was dashing the hopes of James' Cavaliers for the third time in four seasons and ending his career in Cleveland.

The jersey, though? It still hangs in Curry's childhood room, a nice symbol of how far the NBA's two-time MVP has come.