Video: Los Angeles Mayor, Lakers Fan Eric Garcetti Calls LA a 'Clippers Town'

Tyler Conway
May 9, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 04: Mayor Eric Garcetti
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have done a lot of losing over the last half-decade. 

Even the mayor of Los Angeles thinks the city's fandom has shifted.

Mayor Eric Garcetti told TMZ Sports that the city is a "Clippers town" right now, though he said he continued to support the Lakers.

"Right now, it's a Clippers town," Garcetti said. "I'm Lakers 'til the day I die. But I love [the] Clippers, I don't hate them—I'm just always Lakers."

The Clippers have posted a better regular-season record than the Lakers each of the last seven seasons. They've made the postseason six times in that span, against just once for the Lakers.

The Lakers are also in the midst of a tumultuous turn that's seen Magic Johnson resign as president of basketball operations and a roller coaster ride of a head coaching search. The fallout from the Lakers and Tyronn Lue ceasing negotiations has led to some talk LeBron James could be traded, something Garcetti is against. 

"We want LeBron to stay, we want some talent to join him, keep the young talent we have," Garcetti said. "There's always a tough year, we've all had them, LeBron just went through it. We've got to stabilize things and make sure that he can still have three, four, five, six good years. He can't retire without some more crowns, and those crowns need to be in Laker gold and purple."

Right now, though, the only team with actual championship aspirations in Los Angeles is wearing red, white and blue. 

