Top NBA Shooting Guards Who Could Be Traded This Offseason

Kent Bazemore, Atlanta Hawks

Kent Bazemore's $19.3 million expiring salary will draw interest from squads looking to change out more onerous deals for a usable player. But the Hawks have to be game for absorbing bad money first. It doesn't seem like they will be.

Atlanta has one of the league's largest margins for improvement and plans to be aggressive with its max cap space, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. Bazemore would be more of a trade candidate if the Hawks strike out in free agency. And even then, they might wait to shop him until February's deadline, when they'd have a better idea of where they stand within the Eastern Conference.

Terrance Ferguson, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder don't have many ways of improving their roster. They're capped out, weighed down by pricey contracts and light on intriguing prospects.

Terrance Ferguson is a default inclusion for any package Oklahoma City tries to build. He pairs nicely with a future pick and larger salary, and Andre Roberson's prospective return from a torn left patellar tendon renders him expendable.

Langston Galloway, Detroit Pistons

Langston Galloway might be more valuable to Detroit as a limited-minutes floor-spacer. He drilled 41.6 percent of his three-point attempts after the All-Star break and will need to pick up some of the point guard slack if Ish Smith leaves in free agency.

All bets are off should the Pistons decide Reggie Jackson is a keeper. Galloway's $7.3 million salary makes for nice filler, and Detroit can build some smaller-time deals around him, Jon Leuer's own expiring contract and a pick.

Josh Hart, Los Angeles Lakers

Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma get most of the shine in the "Who will the Lakers trade for Anthony Davis or another star?" discussion, but Josh Hart isn't exactly safe. No one on the team is shielded from becoming collateral damage of LeBron James' title window.

E'Twaun Moore, New Orleans Pelicans

E'Twaun Moore is among the handful of players the Pelicans might sell off once Davis is shipped elsewhere. And he should get them something. He can defend up to the small forward spot and is shooting 41.6 percent from deep since 2015-16. His $8.7 million salary also comes off the books next summer.

The push to move him becomes nonexistent if the Pelicans aren't looking to start over. He provides too much bang for his buck and will have no trouble adjusting to whichever ball-dominant players New Orleans places around him.

Jordan Clarkson/Brandon Knight, Cleveland Cavaliers

Luxury-tax concerns may prohibit the Cavaliers from cashing in their many expiring contracts for less-savory deals attached to a draft pick or prospect. Straight-out waiving JR Smith's partial guarantee ($3.9 million) doesn't even get them out of dodge.

Whatever the Cavs do to skirt the tax won't drag them under it by much. That cramps their capacity to take on bad money. But they can flip their expiring deals for similarly priced players whose agreements spill into 2020-21.

Those trades will be in higher demand closer to the deadline, after free agents who sign contracts this summer are up for grabs. The expiring salaries of Jordan Clarkson and Brandon Knight will only be hotter properties before then if the Cavaliers aren't worried about their proximity to the tax.