Top NBA Point Guards Who Could Be Traded This Offseason

Dante Exum, Utah Jazz

Dante Exum's contract isn't looking so hot after he underwent season-ending surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his right knee. His injury history is scary, and he's owed about mid-level-exception money each of the next two years ($9.6 million).

At the same time, his deal isn't a backbreaker. He's still just 23 and one of the NBA's more tantalizing backcourt defenders. It shouldn't take much for teams to absorb him as a salary anchor—which is good for the Jazz, because they figure to be among this summer's most active buyers.

Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City doesn't have the asset equity to drastically improve its roster. Dennis Schroder is a part of that pickle.

No team is treating the two years and $31 million left on his contract as a draw. The Thunder can only look to use him as a salary-matcher alongside picks and prospects in bigger deals—that is, picks and prospects Oklahoma City doesn't really have.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet is working off a down year after he generated Sixth Man of the Year buzz last season. The Raptors aren't getting much for him in standalone deals.

Larger trade packages are a different story. VanVleet's $9.5 million expiring salary could help grease the wheels of a larger blockbuster if Toronto re-signs Kawhi Leonard (player option) and decides to go nuclear in pursuit of another top-end talent.

On the flip side, no one is safe if the Raptors lose their MVP. They could let VanVleet's salary come off the books while they try to stay relevant with Marc Gasol (player option), Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam, or they could look to sell off whatever assets they have and steer into a rebuild.

Matthew Dellavedova/Brandon Knight, Cleveland Cavaliers

All of the Cavaliers' expiring contracts are subject to relocation if Cleveland continues to be a salary-dumping hotspot. Matthew Dellavedova and Brandon Knight are prime targets for teams looking to shed deals that burn into 2020-21.

But Cleveland has a long way to go before it resumes its salary-absorption duties. Next year's roster could be right up against the luxury tax even if the Cavaliers waive JR Smith ($3.9 million partial guarantee). They'll need to be selective in trades or trim some salary of their own unless owner Dan Gilbert is willing to pony up for a lottery berth.

Frank Ntilikina/Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks

Frank Ntilikina doesn't seem long for New York. The Knicks have never been fully vested in his development, and offloading his $4.9 million goes a long way toward opening two max slots without giving up Damyean Dotson (non-guaranteed) or Allonzo Trier (team option). Ntilikina is "expected" to be available on draft night, per the New York Post's Marc Berman.

Dennis Smith Jr.'s future is more secure.

He is, for now, the crown jewel of the Kristaps Porzingis trade. But the Knicks' priorities shift if they land two star free agents. Smith is bound to become collateral damage of an accelerated timeline in that scenario, particularly if New York finds itself in position to cobble together a package for Anthony Davis.