Lonzo Ball, LeBron James Talk Zion Williamson, Magic Johnson on HBO's The Shop

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

When Magic Johnson called an impromptu press conference and said no one knew he was resigning as Los Angekles Lakers president of basketball operations, that was apparently the truth.

Not that LeBron James appreciated the move.

James opened up on Johnson's decision to step down and expressed his displeasure with the timing Saturday during an airing of HBO's The Shop. (Warning: Video contains NSFW language.)

"Get the f--k out of my face, you're bulls--tting," James said of his initial reaction when told of Johnson's resignation.

James said he then went to the Lakers locker room to double-check that Johnson stepped down, at which point he encountered teammate Lonzo Ball, who was also featured on the episode.

"[Lonzo] is on the floor and he looks up at me and says 'Yo, you see this s--t?'" James said. "We was like 'Damn, right now?' It was literally 70 minutes on the clock—they're getting ready for a game, and you decide to do this right here, right now? I feel like there's a time and place for things, and I believe you knew you were going to make that decision. So why would you do it here, do it now?

"So it was just weird for him to just be like, 'Nah, I'm outta here,' and not even have no, 'Hey Bron, kiss my ass, I'm gone.' It wasn't even that."

Ball, meanwhile, had a lengthy spotlight to discuss his recent falling out with Alan Foster, who Lonzo says stole more than $1.5 million. The Lakers point guard said the birth of his daughter changed his outlook and made him want to take more ownership over his life.

"When I bought my mom and dad a house, he had a room," Ball said of Foster. "The way I feel about it is different—that's why I covered up the BBB on my arm. When I saw that, I saw him. When we looked at his transactions, the s--t didn't start happening until my mom got sick. Because she took care of all the money s--t. That s--t hurt me. I don't even know what I would do if I saw him."

Ball also delved into his relationship with is father, LaVar, saying media perception is different from the father he sees behind the scenes.

"I can tell him anything," Lonzo said of LaVar. "That's the first time I called him and he literally shut up. ... I would say that. That was the first time I was like 'You need to listen.'"

In the non-negative realm, James was highly complimentary of Duke's Zion Williamson, who is regarded as the surefire No. 1 overall pick.

"I've watched him a lot over the last year," James said. "Obviously I was with everybody, you know, him coming out of high school—I was like, OK, all this competition that he's playing against, these little short-ass white kids he's dunking over every single time, can he play? Can he play ball? The one thing that I noticed with his one year at Duke, that his energy was infectious. Every possession it seemed like he could make a difference on the outcome of the game."

James added he "absolutely" thinks Williamson was correct to declare for the draft. Williamson has drawn regular comparisons to James for his incredible dunking ability relative to his massive psyche.