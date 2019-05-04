Trades to Land the NBA's Top Superstars Their Ideal Sidekicks

1 of 5

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Boston Celtics Receive: Anthony Davis

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Boston's 2019 first-round pick, Memphis' 2019 first-round pick (top-eight protection in 2019; top-six protection in 2020; unprotected in 2021)

Kyrie Irving doesn't need a sidekick in the way his other peers do. He has proven talents Gordon Hayward and Al Horford as well as two potential-star teammates in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Neither he nor the Celtics may be in a rush to change things up if this core wins the Eastern Conference.

Then again, Irving's free agency is at least a matter of debate. He admitted to ESPN's Jackie MacMullan that life hasn't always been hunky-dory in Boston this year, and some "executives and player agents" already have him fitted for New York Knicks orange and blue, according to The Athletic's Frank Isola.

Trading for Anthony Davis this summer hedges against Irving's might-be wandering eyes. And securing his return does wonders for the Celtics' chances of keeping Davis beyond next season. As The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote in February:

Davis had only the Lakers, Knicks, Clippers, and Bucks on his list of teams he’d commit to long term, but that could change soon. The Celtics could be on the table soon, because Irving is one of Davis’s close friends in the NBA. Irving has spoken to Davis about teaming up in Boston, The Athletic’s Jay King reported in October. Though Irving’s future with Boston is murky now, with LeBron teasing a reunion in Los Angeles and the Knicks angling for Durant and Irving to join forces, if Davis were acquired, league sources believe Irving would stay, which, in turn, would also help retain Davis for the long haul.

Boston has held its status as the most convenient Davis destination for more than a year. That hasn't changed. No other team can offer the mishmash of high-end prospects, future picks, cost-controlled contracts and reasonably priced salary filler.

Exact terms for prospective packages vary. The Celtics will not want to trade Jayson Tatum. They'll probably have no choice. They certainly won't want to ship out Jaylen Brown if Tatum is in play. His inclusion is more malleable. Boston has this year's Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings (top-one protection) picks, and all its own future first-rounders to offset Brown's or Tatum's exclusion—provided other money is included to make the math work.

New Orleans will be demanding in Davis' negotiations. Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin is meticulous. He hasn't even officially ruled out Davis' return. But odds are this partnership is finished. And unless the Pelicans are getting Zion Williamson from the draft-lottery winner, they'll be hard-pressed to beat some version of this package.