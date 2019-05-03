7 NBA Free Agents with the Most Risk Attached

1 of 5

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins' free agency is impossible to project. The market is almost entirely devoid of teams with both cap space and a glaring need at center, and those who can talk themselves into spending on a big man must figure out whether the 28-year-old qualifies as a big-time acquisition.

His injury history is that much of a detriment. It took him almost a year to return from a torn left Achilles, and now he's tasked with recovering from a tear in his left quad that could sideline him for the rest of the postseason.

"It's going to be an enormous loss for him," a Western Conference executive told Bleacher Report's Ken Berger. "He might end up in a situation where these injuries cost him $150 million. It'll have a profound impact."

Forget about max-contract overtures. Last year's Achilles injury cost Cousins that superstar pay grade, and he was never recapturing it after a partial season with the Golden State Warriors. This latest setback likely bilks him of any significant multiyear offer whatsoever, a harrowing notion for an All-NBA center still in his prime.

It only takes one team. Suitors unaccustomed to having a fair shake at big names might come out of the woodwork. But investing in Cousins over the long term is an incalculable risk. He needs to get through an entire season without major issue before regaining the benefit of the doubt.

Kristaps Porzingis (restricted)

Kristaps Porzingis' recovery from a torn left ACL won't depress his market. That's arguably more dangerous.

Torn ACLs are not the harbingers of doom they used to be, but Porzingis has battled injuries, specifically on the left side of his body, for his entire career. The stakes are inherently higher when near-max money is involved, and the Dallas Mavericks are apparently prepared to offer him the full boat over five years, according to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. (Their max-contract stance was reported days before news broke that Porzingis is under investigation by the NYPD following rape allegations.)

Perhaps that changes. Porzingis' next deal could be shorter or cheaper than expected, and the Mavericks can include availability-based incentives that inoculate them against complete disaster.

For the amount of money he'll still end up getting, those safeguards don't matter much. He is 24 and talented, but the questions about his health will persist until he proves they don't need to anymore.

Derrick Rose

Taking a flier on Derrick Rose for a year or two is a whatever gamble. The real danger lies with reading too much into what was, mistakenly and recklessly, deemed a comeback season.

Yes, Rose shot a personal-best 37.0 percent from deep. Yes, his 65.1 percent clip around the rim was the second-highest of his career. And yes, he had a 50-point game. But his resurgence was truncated.

That 50-point detonation came at the end of October. He shot 23.2 percent from beyond the arc over his final 30 games and 5.9 percent after the trade deadline. The Minnesota Timberwolves offense never took off when he played without Karl-Anthony Towns.

Rose's season was many things, including, perhaps, a step in the right direction. It was not a return to stardom. And he finished the year on the shelf after undergoing surgery to remove bone chips in his right elbow. Doubling down on his performance with a substantial multiyear investment would be an overreaction.