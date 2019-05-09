Video: Watch Albert Pujols Join Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez in 2,000 RBI Club

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2019

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 09: Albert Pujols #5 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts to his third inning solo home run to reach 2000 career RBI's while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 09, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Albert Pujols became the third player in MLB history to record 2,000 career RBI with a solo home run in the third inning of Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. 

Pujols etched his name into the record books by blasting a no-doubter on a 2-0 offering from Tigers southpaw Ryan Carpenter in the top of the third inning:

Pujols joins Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez as the only players to reach the milestone.

As MLB.com's Robert Falkoff noted, RBIs did not become an official stat until 1920, preventing Babe Ruth (2,214) and Cap Anson (2,075) from being part of the exclusive club.

This milestone comes less than two weeks after Pujols passed former San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds (1,996) for third place all-time back on April 28.

Pujols has been making history for nearly two decades now as he has put together a Cooperstown-worthy career.

While spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols earned nine All-Star selections, the 2001 National League Rookie of the Year award, three NL MVP awards and two World Series championships. He started his career with 10 consecutive seasons with a .300 average, 30 home runs and 100 RBI.

His streak came to an end when he hit .299 with 37 home runs and 99 RBI in his final season as a Cardinal in 2011.

Pujols may not have been able to produce at the same level in Los Angeles as he did in St. Louis, but he did receive his 10th All-Star nod in 2015 and has also received American League MVP votes twice as an Angel.

One month into his 19th season, Pujols has a career average of .301 with 639 home runs and 2,000 RBI.

Including this season, the 39-year-old Pujols has three more years remaining on the 10-year, $240 million megadeal he signed with the Angels back in December 2011. He told Forbes' Barry M. Bloom in January that he intends to play out his contract.

That will give him an opportunity to continue to try to climb up some of MLB's all-time leaderboards. Not only does he sit just 297 RBI behind Aaron on the RBI leaderboard, but he trails Bonds by 123 home runs for the top spot, currently sitting in sixth.

