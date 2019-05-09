Europa League Final 2019: Date, Venue, Predictions for Chelsea vs. Arsenal

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea will take on Arsenal in an all-English Europa League final after the two Premier League sides came out on top from their semi-finals on Thursday.

Maurizio Sarri's men needed penalties to dispatch Eintracht Frankfurt after the two teams drew 2-2 on aggregate after extra time in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Cesar Azpilicueta missed his spot-kick for the hosts, but Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga played his part by saving from Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia:

The Spaniard's stops allowed Eden Hazard to net the winning penalty and send Chelsea into a final with Arsenal, who beat Valencia 4-2 at Mestalla to win their semi-final clash 7-3 on aggregate.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed a hat-trick for the Gunners, and Alexandre Lacazette was also on target in an impressive win for Unai Emery's side.

The two London teams have already met twice this season in the Premier League and have one win apiece. The Blues beat Arsenal 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in August, but the Gunners gained revenge with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates in January.

Date: Wednesday, May 29

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Europa League Final Preview

Arsenal head into the final hoping to finish a disappointing season on a high by lifting the Europa League trophy and securing UEFA Champions League qualification.

The Gunners are fifth in the Premier League and will likely miss out on a top-four finish with only one matchday remaining, so their best chance of playing in Europe's elite competition is to beat Chelsea in Baku.

Emery's side have been defensively suspect all season, but in Lacazette and Aubameyang, they possess two prolific strikers good enough to fire them to glory:

Aubameyang was in sensational form against Valencia and took his tally on the season to 29 in all competitions for Arsenal.

His partnership with Lacazette has flourished this season, and the duo will fancy taking on a Chelsea side shorn of key centre-back Antonio Rudiger due to injury.

The game will also be notable for Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech taking on his former side in what will be his last game before he retires from the sport. The Czech enjoyed a glittering career with the Blues and will be aiming to lift the trophy for the second time in his career, having won it with the west London club in 2013.

Yet Chelsea present a stern test and may be feeling less pressure as they have already guaranteed their place in next season's Champions League through their league position.

The Blues made hard work of overcoming Frankfurt despite Ruben Loftus-Cheek enhancing his growing reputation by putting them ahead at Stamford Bridge (UK only):

However, Luka Jovic hit back for the visitors. Neither team could find another goal as the game went all the way to penalties.

Hazard secured Chelsea's progression with the last kick of the game, and the final may represent the Belgian's last game in a blue shirt. The 28-year-old is expected to leave the club in the summer and wants to secure a move to Real Madrid, according to Liam Twomey and Julien Laurens at ESPN FC.

Journalist Kristof Terreur noted how impressive he had been again this season:

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has also been doing the business in the Europe this season. The France forward has 10 goals in the competition this season and is the tournament's joint-top scorer.

In what will mark the first time that two English teams will meet in the Europa League final, Aubameyang and Lacazette's form means Arsenal look to have the edge when it comes to attacking firepower, and the added motivation of securing a place in the Champions League may also prove crucial.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal