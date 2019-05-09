Klay Thompson Denies Rumor He's Unhappy Playing with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson denied speculation he's disappointed with his offensive usage while playing alongside Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

"That's not true," Thompson told Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group. "Have I ever indicated I was unhappy?"

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith brought up the topic on Tuesday's edition of First Take, though he admitted he hadn't talked directly with the Dubs star about the situation.

"I'm told Klay Thompson—I have not spoken to Klay Thompson, in fairness to Klay Thompson, so let me be clear about that. I'm told Klay Thompson isn't happy," he said. "His number hasn't been called nearly enough. He's tired of sitting around and getting quote-unquote, this is a quote, 'the crumbs' left behind by other people."

