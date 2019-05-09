Klay Thompson Denies Rumor He's Unhappy Playing with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2019

FILE - In this June 12, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, from left, guard Stephen Curry and forward Kevin Durant celebrate after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif. Durant leading the Golden State Warriors to the NBA championship over the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers was one of the biggest sports stories in 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson denied speculation he's disappointed with his offensive usage while playing alongside Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

"That's not true," Thompson told Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group. "Have I ever indicated I was unhappy?"

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith brought up the topic on Tuesday's edition of First Take, though he admitted he hadn't talked directly with the Dubs star about the situation.

"I'm told Klay Thompson—I have not spoken to Klay Thompson, in fairness to Klay Thompson, so let me be clear about that. I'm told Klay Thompson isn't happy," he said. "His number hasn't been called nearly enough. He's tired of sitting around and getting quote-unquote, this is a quote, 'the crumbs' left behind by other people."

                         

