Slo-Mo Video Shows Warriors' Klay Thompson Step out of Bounds on Final Play

Slo-Mo Video Shows Warriors' Klay Thompson Step out of Bounds on Final PlayMay 9, 2019
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson may have stepped out of bounds before making a pass on the final possession of a 104-99 victory Wednesday over the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.
House of Highlights provided a slow-motion replay that shows his left toes might have hit down just before the ball leaves his fingers, though it's incredibly close:
House of Highlights
Klay Thompson might have stepped out of bounds on the final possession. 👀 https://t.co/PjlCdnbmyQ
Golden State led 102-99 at the time of the controversial play. A scramble ensued with the Warriors regaining possession and Thompson hitting a layup with four seconds left to secure the win.
Thompson finished the game with a team-high 27 points to go along with four rebounds and three steals as the Dubs moved within one win of a fifth straight NBA Finals appearance.
The other key storyline to emerge from the contest was Warriors forward Kevin Durant suffering a strained calf. He'll undergo an MRI on Thursday that will determine his availability for the rest of the playoffs.
Game 6 is scheduled for Friday night at 9 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston.
