Slo-Mo Video Shows Warriors' Klay Thompson Step out of Bounds on Final Play

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson celebrates in front of fans during the second half of Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson may have stepped out of bounds before making a pass on the final possession of a 104-99 victory Wednesday over the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

House of Highlights provided a slow-motion replay that shows his left toes might have hit down just before the ball leaves his fingers, though it's incredibly close:

Golden State led 102-99 at the time of the controversial play. A scramble ensued with the Warriors regaining possession and Thompson hitting a layup with four seconds left to secure the win.

Thompson finished the game with a team-high 27 points to go along with four rebounds and three steals as the Dubs moved within one win of a fifth straight NBA Finals appearance.

The other key storyline to emerge from the contest was Warriors forward Kevin Durant suffering a strained calf. He'll undergo an MRI on Thursday that will determine his availability for the rest of the playoffs.

Game 6 is scheduled for Friday night at 9 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston.  

