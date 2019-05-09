Kevin Durant 'In Good Spirits' After Calf Injury, Says Warriors' Bruce Fraser

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 9, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 8: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Houston Rockets during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 8, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

If Kevin Durant is going to miss any time due to the calf injury he suffered Wednesday night, you would never know it based on his post-game reaction in the locker room. 

Per Adam Wexler of KPRC 2, assistant coach Bruce Fraser said Durant was in "good spirits" after the Golden State Warriors' 104-99 win over the Houston Rockets

ESPN's Nick Friedell added Durant was following the "same routine as any other game" by scrolling his phone while sitting at his locker. 

       

