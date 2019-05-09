Kevin Durant 'In Good Spirits' After Calf Injury, Says Warriors' Bruce Fraser

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

If Kevin Durant is going to miss any time due to the calf injury he suffered Wednesday night, you would never know it based on his post-game reaction in the locker room.

Per Adam Wexler of KPRC 2, assistant coach Bruce Fraser said Durant was in "good spirits" after the Golden State Warriors' 104-99 win over the Houston Rockets.

ESPN's Nick Friedell added Durant was following the "same routine as any other game" by scrolling his phone while sitting at his locker.

