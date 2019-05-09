Kevin Durant 'Incredibly Unlikely' to Play Game 6 vs. Rockets with Calf Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 8: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Houston Rockets during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 8, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors may be forced to play with only three All-Star-caliber players during Friday's Game 6 against the Houston Rockets.

According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said it is "incredibly unlikely" Kevin Durant will suit up for the contest after suffering what the team announced as a right calf strain during Wednesday's 104-99 victory in Game 5.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they proved they can win without him by playing the entire fourth quarter after he exited. They are now up 3-2 in the second-round series and a single victory away from their fifth consecutive trip to the Western Conference Finals.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Klay Thompson (27 points, four rebounds and three steals), Stephen Curry (25 points, six rebounds and five assists) and Draymond Green (eight points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) all came through in his absence, bringing back memories of the 2014-15 championship team and 2015-16 team that won a record 73 regular-season games before Durant signed in the Bay Area.

Green and Thompson drilled back-to-back threes in the closing stretch to push a two-point lead to eight, and Curry was far more effective after Durant exited:

Durant is still a monumental loss. After all, he is the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP and averaged 36 points a night in the first four games against Houston. He is playing perhaps the best basketball of his illustrious career and gives the Warriors an embarrassment of riches as they chase a third straight title.

Still, this team is better equipped than any in the league to lose a player like No. 35.

It will be up to the trio of Curry, Thompson and Green to close out the series on the road; otherwise, the Rockets will get one more chance to stun the defending champs at Oracle Arena in Sunday's Game 7.

Related

    Podcast: Warriors Win Most Important Game of the Year

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Podcast: Warriors Win Most Important Game of the Year

    Golden State Of Mind
    via Golden State Of Mind

    Where Will Kyrie Irving Sign?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Where Will Kyrie Irving Sign?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Leaves Game with Right Calf Strain

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    KD Leaves Game with Right Calf Strain

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking Down Lakers' Top Coaching Candidates

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Breaking Down Lakers' Top Coaching Candidates

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report