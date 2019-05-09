Steve Kerr: Warriors 'Were F--king Giants' After Kevin Durant Injury vs. Rockets

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr channeled Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp and called his team "f--king giants" after the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 104-99 in Game 5 of their NBA second-round playoff series Wednesday despite losing leading scorer Kevin Durant to a right calf strain late in the third quarter.

(Warning: Video below contains profanity.)

Klopp used the phrase after his side beat Barcelona FC 4-3 on aggregate after finding itself down 3-0 following the first Champions League semifinal leg.

Durant, who averaged 35.4 points in 10 postseason games before Wednesday, has been the Warriors' best and most consistent player in this year's playoffs by far.

Although the Warriors have a few perennial All-Stars in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, Golden State's fourth-quarter performance sans Durant was still impressive considering the team has been inconsistent during this year's playoffs.

Kerr specifically cited Curry's performance post-Durant injury after answering a question from Jason Dumas of KRON4 Sports:

The two-time NBA MVP scored 12 points and dished a pair of assists in the fourth, which helped shift the momentum back in Golden State's favor after Houston outscored the Warriors 29-15 in the third to tie the game at 72.

The Rockets will host the Warriors for Game 6 on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Durant will be getting an MRI Thursday, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. His Game 6 status has not been determined.