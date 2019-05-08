Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Not Involved in LA's HC Search Amid Tyronn Lue Buzz

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

LeBron James has reportedly told the Los Angeles Lakers to make their next coaching hire "irrespective of his involvement."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported James rebuffed the Lakers' efforts to have him meet with Monty Williams, who eventually took the head coaching job with the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers have apparently settled on Ty Lue as their next coach but have reached an impasse in negotiations. Charania's report indicated the two sides are struggling to find common ground on an assistant coaching staff.

Marc Stein of the New York Times added the Lakers are attempting to "impose their choices" on Lue, who has recoiled. Former NBA coaches like Jason Kidd, Tom Thibodeau and Frank Vogel have been mentioned as potential top assistants.

