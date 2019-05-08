Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Not Involved in LA's HC Search Amid Tyronn Lue Buzz

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2019

LeBron James applauds as he watches on a giant overhead video screen as a member of the military is honored during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in New York. James and other NBA stars, including Houston Rockets Chris Paul, left, turned out to watch final game of Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade's NBA career. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

LeBron James has reportedly told the Los Angeles Lakers to make their next coaching hire "irrespective of his involvement."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported James rebuffed the Lakers' efforts to have him meet with Monty Williams, who eventually took the head coaching job with the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers have apparently settled on Ty Lue as their next coach but have reached an impasse in negotiations. Charania's report indicated the two sides are struggling to find common ground on an assistant coaching staff.

Marc Stein of the New York Times added the Lakers are attempting to "impose their choices" on Lue, who has recoiled. Former NBA coaches like Jason Kidd, Tom Thibodeau and Frank Vogel have been mentioned as potential top assistants.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

