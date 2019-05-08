Report: Tyronn Lue, Lakers at Contract 'Impasse'; Jason Kidd Eyed as Assistant

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Negotiations between former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and the Los Angeles Lakers "have reached an impasse without a deal," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added Lue and the Lakers have discussed both a contract and his surrounding coaching staff, with former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd eyed as a potential assistant.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Lakers are looking to shape the supporting coaching staff rather than letting Lue do so himself.

The Athletic's Shams Charania noted Lue and the Lakers are working on finding "common ground" on a potential assistant coaching staff, with Kidd's interest in an assistant role "unclear."

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported last month that Kidd interviewed with the Lakers in their search for a new head coach, although Lue became the front-runner when former Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams dropped out of the running to take the Phoenix Suns' job. Kidd reportedly made a strong impression on management during his interview.

Kidd became the Brooklyn Nets' head coach immediately upon retiring after a 19-year playing career in 2013. He went 44-38 while guiding the Nets to the second round of the playoffs during his lone season in Brooklyn.

The Nets traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014, and he proceeded to go 139-152 with two postseason appearances in three-plus seasons with Milwaukee. The Bucks fired him following a 23-22 start to the 2017-18 campaign, and he has not been on a coaching staff since.

Lue, meanwhile, went 128-77 while coaching Lakers superstar LeBron James for two-and-a-half seasons in Cleveland. The two led the Cavaliers to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances and delivered the franchise its first-ever championship in 2016.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Monday that the two sides were in negotiations to make Lue the franchise's next head coach, although contractual parameters still had to be worked out.