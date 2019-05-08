Knicks' David Fizdale Hints at Zion Williamson Pick If NY Wins NBA Draft Lottery

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 8, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 18: Head Coach David Fizdale of the New York Knicks talks to his players during the second half of an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on March 18, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The New York Knicks appear to have a plan in place if they win the 2019 NBA draft lottery next week. 

During an appearance Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show, head coach David Fizdale said "yes" without mentioning a specific name when asked if the Knicks know who they would take if they get the No. 1 overall pick:

"I think just for us, our roster is so open from that standpoint that we can have a lot of things fit us right now," Fizdale said about finding the right fit. "Obviously, we always want the biggest talent. You want to see electric players. And both of those guys [Zion Williamson and Ja Morant] are that."

Williamson has been the presumed No. 1 pick regardless of who wins the lottery for much of the year. 

After he won every major National Player of the Year award, Williamson was asked about the possibility of playing for the Knicks in March. 

"To the New York fans, I really appreciate the love and support," he told reporters. "If the Knicks did draft me, I would love to be there. I know that they're a very historic-like team. They have a lot of history based off of. I mean, if they draft me, it'd be an honor to play for them."

The Knicks have high hopes this summer, starting with the draft lottery.

They've been linked to Kevin Durant if he leaves the Golden State Warriors. Last month, Ian Begley (then with ESPN.com) wrote several current and former teammates believe the two-time NBA Finals MVP think he's going to New York. 

The Knicks are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns at 14 percent for the best odds to get the No. 1 overall pick during the draft lottery on May 14.



Related

    Every Team's Free-Agency Big Board 📋

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Free-Agency Big Board 📋

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr: 'Feeling Is' Klay Wants to Return

    'I think the feeling is just, Klay wants to be here, we want Klay'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr: 'Feeling Is' Klay Wants to Return

    'I think the feeling is just, Klay wants to be here, we want Klay'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Draft Lottery Representatives

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    NBA Draft Lottery Representatives

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Things for Fizdale to Watch in the Playoffs

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    3 Things for Fizdale to Watch in the Playoffs

    Danny Small
    via Elite Sports NY