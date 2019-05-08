Knicks' David Fizdale Hints at Zion Williamson Pick If NY Wins NBA Draft Lottery

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The New York Knicks appear to have a plan in place if they win the 2019 NBA draft lottery next week.

During an appearance Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show, head coach David Fizdale said "yes" without mentioning a specific name when asked if the Knicks know who they would take if they get the No. 1 overall pick:

"I think just for us, our roster is so open from that standpoint that we can have a lot of things fit us right now," Fizdale said about finding the right fit. "Obviously, we always want the biggest talent. You want to see electric players. And both of those guys [Zion Williamson and Ja Morant] are that."

Williamson has been the presumed No. 1 pick regardless of who wins the lottery for much of the year.

After he won every major National Player of the Year award, Williamson was asked about the possibility of playing for the Knicks in March.

"To the New York fans, I really appreciate the love and support," he told reporters. "If the Knicks did draft me, I would love to be there. I know that they're a very historic-like team. They have a lot of history based off of. I mean, if they draft me, it'd be an honor to play for them."

The Knicks have high hopes this summer, starting with the draft lottery.

They've been linked to Kevin Durant if he leaves the Golden State Warriors. Last month, Ian Begley (then with ESPN.com) wrote several current and former teammates believe the two-time NBA Finals MVP think he's going to New York.

The Knicks are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns at 14 percent for the best odds to get the No. 1 overall pick during the draft lottery on May 14.






