Steve Kerr: 'Feeling Is' Klay Thompson Wants to Return to Warriors as Free Agent

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday he believes Klay Thompson will be back with the team next season.

"I know that everybody—coaches, management, ownership—everybody wants Klay back," Kerr said, per Nick Freidell of ESPN. "I think the feeling is just, Klay wants to be here, we want Klay."

While most of the focus has been on Kevin Durant's impending free agency, Thompson will also hit the market without a shortage of suitors. The five-time All-Star has widely been considered likely to return to Golden State this summer, but things could get murky if the Warriors choose to not offer him the five-year, $190 million max.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.