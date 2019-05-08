Giants OC Mike Shula: QB Eli Manning Didn't Care That Team Drafted Daniel Jones

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The one person in the world who wasn't bothered by the New York Giants drafting Duke quarterback Daniel Jones is the person whose job he will likely end up taking at some point.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula told reporters Eli Manning had a very nonchalant response when told Jones was being selected sixth overall:

Even though Manning is known for being very laid-back, there may have been another reason he wasn't fazed by Jones' arrival.

General manager Dave Gettleman teased a three-year quarterback succession plan for the Giants after they made the pick.

"Maybe we're going to be the Green Bay model where (Aaron) Rodgers sat for three years," Gettleman told reporters. "Who knows? It's one of those deals where it doesn't make a difference what position it is. You can never have too many good players at one position."

Perhaps Manning has a good feeling he will be New York's starting quarterback for three more years. Nothing the Giants have done with the four-time Pro Bowler since last season ended should lead him to believe his time with the team is coming to a close.