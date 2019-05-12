Premier League Table: 2019 Final Standings and Reaction After Week 38 Results

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester City retained the Premier League title after a 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

City's triumph came at the expense of Liverpool, who won 2-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, thanks to a brace from Sadio Mane, to finish on 97 points as runners-up.

Victory means a fourth title for City this decade, as well as becoming the first team since neighbours Manchester United in 2009 to retain the prize.

City have added a second trophy to the Carabao Cup won on penalties at the expense of Chelsea back in February. A first domestic treble will be completed if City beat Watford in the 2019 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 18.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur claimed fourth spot ahead of north London rivals Arsenal. Spurs drew 2-2 at home to Everton, with Christian Eriksen scoring an equaliser after Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun had cancelled out Eric Dier's third-minute opener.

Meanwhile the Gunners won 3-1 at Burnley, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice and Eddie Nkeitah adding another. Even so, Arsenal missed out on a place in next season's UEFA Champions League by a point, although Aubameyang's goals earned him a share of the Golden Boot award alongside Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who also found the net 22 times:

Arsenal must now focus on beating Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final in Baku on Wednesday, May 29 to book a return to Europe's top table. The Blues are already there thanks to finishing third, despite a 0-0 draw away to Leicester City on the final day.

A disappointing season for Manchester United ended with a 2-0 defeat against already relegated Cardiff City at Old Trafford, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scoring twice. It means sixth place for the Red Devils, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already under pressure ahead to next season, with Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock spelling out the challenge:

Sunday Scores

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-4 Manchester City

Burnley 1-3 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth

Fulham 0-4 Newcastle United

Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United 0-2 Cardiff City

Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Everton

Watford 1-4 West Ham United

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 38, 32, +72, 98

2. Liverpool: 38, 30, +67, 97

3. Chelsea: 38, 21, +24, 72

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 38, 23, +28, 71

5. Arsenal: 38, 21, +22, 70

6. Manchester United: 38, 19, +11, 66

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 38, 16, +1, 57

8. Everton: 38, 15, +8, 54

9. Leicester City: 38, 15, +3, 52

10. West Ham United: 38, 15, -3, 52

11. Watford: 38, 14, -7, 50

12. Crystal Palace: 38, 14, -2, 49

13. Newcastle United: 38, 12, -6, 45

14. Bournemouth: 38, 13, -14, 45

15. Burnley: 38, 11, -23, 40

16. Southampton: 38, 9, -20, 39

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 38, 9, -25, 36

18. Cardiff City: 38, 10, -35, 34

19. Fulham: 38, 7, -47, 26

20. Huddersfield Town: 38, 3, -54, 16

The Citizens won the title at a canter last season, en route to a record 100 points. An early Glenn Murray goal was cancelled out by Sergio Aguero's quick equaliser and a header from Aymeric Laporte.

Riyad Mahrez, making the most a rare start, added a third, while Ilkya Gundogan fired in a free-klick to put the outcome beyond doubt. Those goals setup celebrations for the first team since Manchester United in 2009 to retain the title:

This campaign has been more of a slog, despite City finishing just two points shy of that historic total.

Accumulating 198 points over two seasons in arguably the toughest league in Europe commands respect. So does the way Guardiola's team grafted for victories amid intense pressure from Liverpool and a slew of injuries to key players.

Top playmaker Kevin De Bruyne missed most of the season with various ailments, while left-back Benjamin Mendy and vital holding midfielder Fernandinho were also lost at crucial moments.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Even so, Guardiola consistently rallied his team and leaned on the awesome strength in depth of the best squad in the division to help win matches.

Pinpointing the key moments that helped seal the title must begin with January's 2-1 home win over Liverpool, when goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane helped City cut a seven-point gap to four adrift of the Reds.

Sane's winner also brought up a notable landmark for Guardiola:

Surviving a tough encounter against their nearest rivals also showed how fortune has often favoured City this season:

A 2-0 win over derby rivals United in City's game in hand put the champions top in late-April. Bernardo Silva and Sane again proved decisive, but Liverpool's relentless winning run kept the pressure on City to match them.

The pressure was at its most intense for a Monday night game at home to Leicester City on May 6. Liverpool's 3-2 win away to Newcastle United two days earlier meant the champions had no margin for error in their penultimate match.

Leicester played well enough to earn an upset until skipper Vincent Kompany smashed in a stunning winner on 70 minutes:

The captain's contribution meant a win at Brighton guaranteed the title. City delivered to keep their bid for a unique domestic treble alive.