Maurizio Sarri Says He Wants to Stay at Chelsea Amid Roma Rumours

Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri has said he wants to stay at Chelsea amid speculation that Serie A side Roma will try to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.

The Italian spoke to reporters ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt and insisted he has no desire to leave England:

"As I said in every press conference, I want to stay here. I like very much English football, the atmosphere in the stadiums. And so, if I can, I want to stay here. My target is to stay in English football at the moment."

Roma have made Sarri their top managerial target and are willing to match his salary of £5 million a year, according to Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard.

The Serie A side have turned to Sarri after their first choice Antonio Conte, a former Chelsea boss, said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport that the time was not right for him to move to the Italian capital:

Sarri has endured a turbulent first season in charge of the Blues, although Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win over Watford confirmed the club's qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League:

The Blues could also end the season with silverware if they are victorious in the Europa League. The Blues are tied at 1-1 in their semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt and are favourites to progress to a final against either Arsenal or Valencia.

Yet Sarri has struggled to win supporters over with his brand of football and has faced hostility from fans who have openly called for him to be sacked:

Adam Crafton at the Daily Mail said fans should lay off the Italian:

Sarri signed a two-year deal at Chelsea when he joined the club from Napoli in summer 2018 and appears keen to see out his deal at west London. His results at Stamford Bridge suggest he should be given more time, but the Blues could still decide to part ways with him this summer.