76ers Rumors: Brett Brown's Job 'Might Be in Jeopardy' After Raptors Loss

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers failed to show up in Toronto for Game 5 on Tuesday evening, getting smoked by the Raptors 125-89. It was a listless, lethargic performance and one that put the Raptors on the brink of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

And it was a showing that had Stephen A. Smith speculating on First Take that head coach Brett Brown's job could on the line:

"So when we look at the Philadelphia 76ers, we have to pay attention to the fact that again, it's not just about the outcome, it's how it comes about. If you lose last night's game, and it's a close game and they pull away in the fourth quarter or something like that, Max, we ain't got nothing to say. You know what? Your points are valid.

"But when you show up and you get beat down, and I'm talking about getting your butt waxed, which is what happened to them last night, to the point where Drake is leading the fans, mimicking Joel Embiid, doing the airplane and all that other stuff. I mean, just going off. When that kind of stuff happens then you know what, that's not just about Embiid, that's about a deeper problem.

"Which is why we're seeing reports and hearing reports coming out as late as this morning talking about how Brett Brown's job might be in jeopardy, because those are the kind of things that make you look at a team, and it might not be his fault, it might be theirs, but in the end, you're looking at the team and saying, 'What in the hell is going on here?'"

