Jon Lester Laughs at Anthony Rizzo Blooper: 'God Knows What He's Doing'

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

It's very easy to laugh at mistakes in sports if it doesn't impact the final result for a team, as Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester found out Tuesday night.

Following the Cubs' 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins, Lester had some fun with the media about Anthony Rizzo nearly botching an easy out at first and Kyle Schwarber missing a routine catch in left field:

Rizzo may have received a pass for his play because he's an accomplished defender who has two Gold Glove awards on his resume, while Schwarber isn't always the most graceful in the outfield.

With Rizzo and Schwarber providing laughs, the only thing preventing Tuesday's game from turning into a Three Stooges routine was Lester not attempting a pickoff at first base.