Video: Steph Curry Dishes on What Makes Durant, Green, Thompson so Special

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors pose for a portrait during the NBA All-Star Game as a part of 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry discussed the unique characteristics of teammates Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for the second episode of the Versus On Watch series Stephen vs. The Game

In Episode 2, which is set to premiere Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch, Curry said: "When things go south, you have to let people be who they are because there's no changing that." He proceeded to discuss what makes each of his superstar sidekicks a critical part of the Dubs' success.

On Durant: "K's just a basketball savant. Everything he talks about, he's reading about, he's thinking about, it's about the game. He's so good at what he does, and he's always trying to get better it makes you uncomfortable to think there's another level to this guy, and he's trying to find it."

On Green: "Draymond, he's just loud and demonstrative. When he's in a room, you're gonna know he's in the room. And we need that. We need that fire when we're out there on the court."

On Thompson: "Klay, he's kinda just in his own world all the time, and that's what makes him special 'cause nothing really gets to him. He's just Mr. Consistent for us."

Curry noted the Warriors are "all so completely different" but they can put any personality clashes aside because "the focus has to be on winning basketball games."

His comments come as Golden State is tied with the Houston Rockets at two games apiece in the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors won the first two games of the series at Oracle Arena, but Houston returned the favor back home at the Toyota Center. 

The Dubs are attempting to win their third straight NBA championship and their fourth title in the past five years. Extra pressure is added to those efforts with Durant, Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins all potential unrestricted free agents this summer.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday night, with tip-off set for 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT.