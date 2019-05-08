Report: Lionel Messi Cried After Barcelona Loss; Hassled by Fans on Video

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Lionel Messi reportedly "broke down in tears" in the Barcelona dressing room after their 4-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday and was subsequently confronted by his own fans at the airport.

According to the Guardian's Andy Hunter, the No. 10 was "inconsolable" after the Reds overturned a 3-0 defeat from the first leg of the semi-final at Anfield.

The Argentinian's night got even worse as he was held back at the stadium for drug testing while his team-mates made their way to John Lennon airport on the team bus.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t MailOnline's Ben Nagle) reported Messi was "involved in an ugly altercation" with a group of angry Barcelona fans who confronted him.

In a video posted by Sport Witness, supporters can be seen shouting at the forward as he made his way through a security checkpoint:

Messi, who was with his personal security guard and adviser Pepe Costa, had to be pulled away from the fans, while another group of supporters are said to have applauded him.

The 31-year-old scored twice at the Camp Nou as Barca took a commanding lead in the first leg, but he endured a relatively quiet night by his own standards as Liverpool ran out 4-0 winners on Tuesday:

With Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino unavailable, the Reds had to turn to others to inspire them to victory.

It was Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum who did so, grabbing two goals apiece as Barcelona capitulated, with Messi struggling to influence the game as he usually does.

With Ajax having knocked out three-time holders Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, this season represented an enormous chance for Barca to win their first Champions League title since 2015.

They've now exited the competition in humiliating fashion for the second year running, having thrown away a 4-1 lead at Roma in the quarter-final last season.

Messi is considered by many to be the best player of all time, but for some he'll still have something to prove after Barca's latest Champions League failure.