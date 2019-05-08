Chelsea Lose FIFA Appeal of 2-Window Transfer Ban, Can Sign U16 Players

Warren Little/Getty Images

Chelsea will not be able to sign a player for their first team until summer 2020 after FIFA announced it has upheld its transfer ban against the club on Wednesday after an appeal hearing.

The Blues were originally sanctioned by football's governing body in February for breaching regulations in relation to signing 29 players under the age of 18.

