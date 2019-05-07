Video: Serge Ibaka Suffers Nasty Cut After Inadvertent Kawhi Leonard Elbow

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka already has his hands full dealing with a Philadelphia 76ers frontcourt that includes Joel Embiid, but he apparently has to worry about elbows from his own teammates as well.

Kawhi Leonard inadvertently hit Ibaka with an elbow while they were both going for a rebound during Tuesday’s Game 5, causing the big man to go to the locker room with a cut.

Blake Murphy of The Athletic noted Ibaka got three stitches before he eventually returned to the court.

Ibaka has largely struggled in this series, scoring in single figures in the first three games and grabbing a mere one rebound in Game 2. He has also struggled to contain Embiid when Marc Gasol has been on the bench.

Still, he is a veteran leader with plenty of postseason experience, and Toronto will likely need him to emerge from the Eastern Conference for the first time in franchise history.