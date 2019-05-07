Video: Serge Ibaka Suffers Nasty Cut After Inadvertent Kawhi Leonard Elbow

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 05: Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors attempts to rebound the ball against Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 5, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Raptors defeated the 76ers 101-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka already has his hands full dealing with a Philadelphia 76ers frontcourt that includes Joel Embiid, but he apparently has to worry about elbows from his own teammates as well.

Kawhi Leonard inadvertently hit Ibaka with an elbow while they were both going for a rebound during Tuesday’s Game 5, causing the big man to go to the locker room with a cut.

Blake Murphy of The Athletic noted Ibaka got three stitches before he eventually returned to the court.

Ibaka has largely struggled in this series, scoring in single figures in the first three games and grabbing a mere one rebound in Game 2. He has also struggled to contain Embiid when Marc Gasol has been on the bench.

Still, he is a veteran leader with plenty of postseason experience, and Toronto will likely need him to emerge from the Eastern Conference for the first time in franchise history.