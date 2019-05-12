EPL Table: 2019 Final Standings and Top Scorers After Week 38 Results

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester City were crowned 2018-19 Premier League champions after they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 on Sunday to retain their crown and finish one point ahead of Liverpool.

Glenn Murray stunned the Citizens early on, but Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan responded in that order to lift Pep Guardiola's side beyond Liverpool's reach.

Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Anfield thanks to Sadio Mane's brace, which saw him finish the season on 22 goals and share the Golden Boot alongside team-mate Mohamed Salah. Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two at Burnley to also clinch a share of the award at the last chance.

Tottenham Hotspur couldn't capitalise on Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Leicester City and finished fourth, just one behind the Blues, after they were held 2-2 at home to Everton.

Manchester United, meanwhile, continued their disastrous end to the campaign, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first season in charge ended with a 2-0 defeat to former club Cardiff City, leaving them sixth.

They'll progress into next season's UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, while Arsenal secured fifth with a 3-1 win away at Burnley and move straight into the competition's group stage.

Week 38 Results

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-4 Manchester City

Burnley 1-2 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth

Fulham 0-4 Newcastle United

Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea



Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United 0-2 Cardiff City

Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Everton

Watford 1-4 West Ham United

Premier League Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 38, 32, +72, 98

2. Liverpool: 38, 30, +67, 97

3. Chelsea: 38, 21, +24, 72

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 38, 23, +28, 71

5. Arsenal: 38, 21, +22, 70

6. Manchester United: 38, 19, +11, 66

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 38, 16, +1, 57

8. Everton: 38, 15, +8, 54

9. Leicester City: 38, 15, +3, 52

10. West Ham United: 38, 15, -3, 52

11. Watford: 38, 14, -7, 50

12. Crystal Palace: 38, 14, -2, 49

13. Newcastle United: 38, 12, -6, 45

14. Bournemouth: 38, 13, -14, 45

15. Burnley: 38, 11, -23, 40

16. Southampton: 38, 9, -20, 39

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 38, 9, -25, 36

18. Cardiff City: 38, 10, -35, 34

19. Fulham: 38, 7, -47, 26

20. Huddersfield Town: 38, 3, -54, 16

Top Scorers



1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 22

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 22

1. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 22

4. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 21

5. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 18

6. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 17

6. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 17

8. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 16

9. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 14

10. Richarlison, Everton: 13

10. Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers: 13

10. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 13

10. Paul Pogba, Manchester United: 13

10. Gylfi Sigurdsson, Everton: 13

City Clinch Back-to-Back History in Style

City's run to the title was completed just as many expected it would be at Brighton, with Pep Guardiola holding aloft the top-flight crown for the second season in succession.

It's the first time City have won back-to-back top-tier titles in their history, while the Seagulls are happy just to avoid relegation, ending their season in 17th but only two points above the bottom three.

Glenn Murray's early header rocked City, but it didn't last long as Aguero ignited a chain reaction that ultimately saw them seal the result in comfortable fashion, via BT Sport:

Mane's two goals took Liverpool past Wolves in their final hurdle, and Fox Sports highlighted theirs as probably the stiffest title challenge against any team so dominant:

Vincent Kompany's golazo winner at home to Leicester City on Monday kept the Citizens' chase intact, and the captain was first to lift their second major trophy of the season (after the Carabao Cup win over Chelsea).



Liverpool kept the title race close until the final week of the season, a great deal better than the 19 points that separated City from last season's runners-up, Manchester United.

Guardiola's men also have an FA Cup final against Watford to think about later this month in the hopes they can complete a domestic treble.

The question turns back to whether they or any other team in the Premier League can overcome them next season, with Guardiola set to target a historic hat-trick of crowns.