Europa League 2019: Semi Leg 2 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal and Chelsea each hold the upper hand in their respective UEFA Europa League semi-finals as they prepare for second-leg fixtures against Valencia and Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

The Gunners hold a 3-1 advantage after beating Valencia at home but have been poor on the road in recent months, winning only two of their last eight games away from the Emirates Stadium.

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea will guarantee their place in the final if they keep a clean sheet at home to Eintracht. Pedro struck in Germany last Thursday to secure a 1-1 draw and a crucial away goal for the Blues, who won this competition in 2013 and could still end their maiden campaign under Sarri with silverware.

A pair of London giants fight to ensure we see an all-English final at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29, but two other European contenders will have a say in denying their claims to the throne.

Semi-Final Leg 2 Schedule, Predictions, TV Info

Thursday, May 9

Valencia 2-0 Arsenal, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK), Unimas (U.S.)

Chelsea 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK), Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Valencia (away goals) and Chelsea to advance to the final.

Live Stream: B/R Live (U.S.), BT Sport app (UK), fuboTV (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Match Odds

Valencia (5-6), Draw (3-1), Arsenal (11-4)

Chelsea (4-11), Draw (4-1), Eintracht Frankfurt (7-1)

Via Oddschecker.com.

To Qualify Odds

Valencia: 11-4

Arsenal: 3-10

Chelsea: 1-4

Eintracht Frankfurt: 4-1

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Unai Emery is under pressure to overcome Arsenal's away form if they're to bypass Thursday's second leg in Spain, but the conundrum of defending a two-goal aggregate lead on foreign soil presents a challenge.

The Arsenal chief could opt to concentrate on defence—something his side haven't been great at recently—in the hopes of keeping the scoreline close. However, Los Che only recently ended a 20-match unbeaten streak at the Mestalla, and Arsenal have lost nine of their last 15 away games.

One obvious candidate to get a vital away goal for the Gunners is Alexandre Lacazette, who scored twice in the first leg and has shown a particular taste for scoring in the semis:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang—the club's record £56 million signing—followed up with a decisive third in north London. It was a cruel, late blow to the visitors, and Valencia chief Marcelino highlighted the impact that his opponent's spending power can have, per journalist Layth Yousif:

Arsenal won their last away game in Europe against Napoli thanks to a Lacazette goal, but the Gunners have since conceded six goals in two games away to Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-1) and Leicester City (3-0).

Valencia, meanwhile, warmed up for Thursday's clash with a 6-2 thrashing of relegated Huesca on Sunday. Santi Mina returned to their XI and netted two goals to go along with his two assists, earning praise from The Spanish Football Podcast for a special scoring habit:

Chelsea's semi-final against Eintracht looks a little more predictable on paper. The Bundesliga club have been this year's fairy-tale success in Europe's second-tier competition, but there's a sense the 1-1 home draw in the first leg won't be sufficient to see them through another stage.

The Eagles have received a major boost in the return of forward Ante Rebic, although it's Luka Jovic—second-highest scorer in the contest behind Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (10 goals)—who has caught the most attention:

Striker Sebastien Haller is expected to remain sidelined and is a significant absence up front for Thursday's visitors, who will have to hand Chelsea their first home loss in 10 if they're to reach the final.

The February defeat to Manchester United was the west London outfit's last loss at Stamford Bridge. Former Premier League midfielder Don Hutchison told BBC 5 Live Sport Sarri is now hitting the standards at the club after a period of disappointment:

The Blues have been hit with the news that N'Golo Kante will miss the match with injury, although the inspired form of Ruben Loftus-Cheek of late could mean that midfield void is filled.

Eintracht toppled Benfica in the quarter-finals to reach this stage, but one would imagine Sarri's Chelsea—who have six clean sheets in their last nine home games—will be composed enough to book a final spot.