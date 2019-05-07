UEFA Europa League Semifinal Scenarios: How Each Team Can Advance to the Final

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

The matchup for the UEFA Europa League Final in Baku, Azerbaijan will be set by Thursday night after the conclusion of each semifinal second leg. After the first legs, an all-English final is on the table: Chelsea is even with Frankfurt but scored an away goal, while Arsenal handled business at home against Valencia. Both semifinal second legs will kick off at 3 p.m. ET Thursday on B/R Live.

Below are the scenarios and scores that each of the clubs need in the second leg in order to advance to the Europa League final, information on how to watch the UEL semifinals this week, and highlights and match previews from both ties.

Europa League Semifinals Leg 2 Scenarios: Scores needed to advance

Valencia (1) vs. Arsenal (3)

Arsenal is certainly in a comfortable position heading into Leg 2, but Valencia's away goal provides plenty of hope as the tie shifts to the legendary Mestalla, where the Spanish side has won eight Europa League matches in a row. The team with the highest aggregate score over both legs will advance to the final. The first tiebreaker is away goals scored.

Valencia hitting the back of the net as visitors in the first leg means that a 2-0 win at home sends the Spaniards through to the final. If Valencia wins 3-1, the match will go into extra time, where the away goals rule will remain in effect. Therefore, in this example, if the aggregate is 4-4 heading into extra time, and each team scores in extra time, making it 5-5, the match will not go to penalties. Instead, Arsenal would win by virtue of scoring two away goals. Thursday's match will only go to penalties if both the aggregate score and away goals scored are even. Here is how each scoreline would determine which club reaches the final:

Just as Valencia can bring confidence from its away goal in Leg 1, the Gunners will know that one goal of their own in Spain will shift pressure significantly onto Valencia, and a second would almost surely seal the tie. Arsenal scoring twice in regular time will eliminate the possibility of extra time and force Valencia to score five goals in 90 minutes.

Chelsea (1) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (1)

Chelsea recorded a solid first-leg result at a tough place to play in Germany, but it's sure to be an intense second 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge. Yes, the Blues have an away goal, but given the scoreline is all square heading back to London, the winner of Leg 2 wins the tie and goes to the final.

Chelsea's away-goal advantage comes into play only in the case of a scoreless draw, in which case it would go through. A 1-1 draw sends the match to extra time, where a second Eintracht Frankfurt away goal would require the Blues to answer with two. The match will not go to extra time if Eintracht scores twice in normal time, and any draw at the score of 2-2 or higher sends the German club into the final. Of note, Frankfurt has scored in 14 straight away matches in European play.

Europa League Semifinals Leg 2: How to watch, stream

You can watch both Europa League semifinal second legs on Thursday by streaming the matches on B/R Live. Kickoff for each game is at 3 p.m. ET, and coverage will begin with B/R Football Matchday at 2:30 p.m., also on B/R Live.

Europa League Semifinals Leg 2: Preview and Leg 1 Highlights

Valencia vs. Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery spent four seasons as the head man at Valencia from 2008-12, reaching this semifinal stage of the Europa League competition in his final season. Arsenal has never won the Europa League, while Valencia triumphed in 2004.

After Valencia scored first in Leg 1, Arsenal controlled the match from there on the back of Alexandre Lacazette, whose two goals before halftime provided the lead that would not be given up.

Keep your eyes on Lacazette in the second leg, as his European form is very high, having also scored a sublime free kick in the Gunners' quarterfinal win over Napoli. For Valencia, it's all about sharing the wealth: Its last six goals have come from six different players.

Chelsea vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

The second semifinal features the two strongest Europa League teams this season. Out of 13 matches each, Chelsea hasn't lost, winning 11 and drawing twice; Eintracht has only one loss and in the knockout stage leading up to the semifinals faced three consecutive clubs that had transferred from this season's Champions League and eliminated all of them.

Leg 2 has the makings of a shootout given the firepower in the lineups of both clubs. Chelsea's Olivier Giroud leads Europa League with 10 goals, and right behind him with 9 is Eintracht's Luka Jovic. Pedro is also heating up for the Blues, having scored three times in their last two Europa League matches.

Chelsea has won nine Europa League matches in a row at home, and the first-leg draw was set a Europa League record for 16 matches unbeaten in a row. The Blues have also never lost at home to a Bundesliga side.