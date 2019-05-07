Cowboys Rumors: 'More Progress' Made for Dak Prescott Contract Than Amari Cooper

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly working toward a contract extension with quarterback Dak Prescott that would "approach $30 million annually."

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported the update Tuesday and noted the Cowboys have made "more progress" toward a new deal with Prescott than with wide receiver Amari Cooper, whose demands have been "shockingly high."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

