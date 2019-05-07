David Ortiz Would Reject Donald Trump White House Visit If He Was with Red Sox

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz celebrated multiple World Series championships with visits to the White House, but he would not make the trip under this administration if he was still playing.

Ortiz told WEEI.com's Rob Bradford on Monday that he would have declined an invitation from President Donald Trump if he had been a part of last year's championship team:

"Put it this way, in sports, it's more likely a big percentage of black people and Spanish people are decedents from immigrants. So once you see what is going in this country based on being an immigrant or being black it's something that goes beyond going into the White House and shaking hands with the President just because. That's the situation that everyone is facing right now. I'm not saying everything Donald Trump is doing is bad but I guess he started off on the wrong foot.

"This is critical. What is going on right now is critical. Listen, when I first came into this country the one thing I always have been proud of is learning how to stay together. That's one thing that I'm proud of coming into this country. That's not the situation right now."

