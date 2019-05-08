Valencia vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa League

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal take a 3-1 lead to Valencia for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final at Mestalla Stadium on Thursday.

Two goals from Alexandre Lacazette and a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike handed the Gunners victory and the advantage in the tie, but Mouctar Diakhaby's away goal will have given Los Che hope of a comeback.

Marcelino's side warmed up for the game with a 6-2 thrashing of Huesca in La Liga on Sunday, while Arsenal were held to a disappointing Premier League draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Date: Thursday, May 9

Time: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), UniMas (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Valencia 5-6, Draw 3-1, Arsenal 11-4

Match Preview

Arsenal look to have one foot in the Europa League final after the first leg, and they will probably need to win the competition if they are to be playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

Sunday's demoralising draw with Brighton leaves the Gunners needing results to go in their favour on the Premier League's final day if they are to secure a top-four finish:

Arsenal's two-goal advantage over Valencia will give the Gunners confidence, but the team have been poor away from home this season and have won just six of 18 Premier League games on their travels.

They have been slightly better in European competition with four wins out of six on the road, including an impressive 1-0 victory in Napoli last time out.

Yet Arsenal remain defensively frail which will give Valencia hope of pulling off a successful comeback:

The La Liga side's only defeat at Mestalla this season in Europe came in the group stage of the Champions League against Juventus.

They beat both Manchester United and Young Boys in Europe's top competition before dropping into the Europa League and tasting victories over Celtic, Krasnodar and Villarreal.

Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno has promised an attacking approach against Arsenal:

Arsenal will need to tighten up defensively if they are to progress to a final against either Chelsea or Eintracht Frankfurt in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Gunners have put themselves in a strong position to progress but may need an away goal if they are to see off Valencia.