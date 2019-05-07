Premier League Fixtures: EPL Week 38 Schedule, Tickets and Score Predictions

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Premier League title race will be decided on the final day of the 2018-19 season, with Manchester City knowing a win at Brighton & Hove Albion will be enough for them to retain the prize at the expense of Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's team put themselves in a commanding position on Monday when they beat Leicester City 1-0, with captain Vincent Kompany scoring a stunning winner. They moved a point clear of the Reds, who had beaten Newcastle United in dramatic fashion on Saturday.

Liverpool will be seeking to apply pressure to their rivals by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur can guarantee a top-four spot with a point against Everton; Arsenal trail Spurs by three points and need to overturn a goal-difference deficit of eight.

Sunday, March 12 (3 p.m. kick off, BST)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City

Burnley vs. Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth

Fulham vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United vs. Cardiff City

Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

Watford vs. West Ham United

Brighton vs. Manchester City

For almost 70 minutes at the Etihad Stadium on Monday, it felt as though the Premier League title may have been slipping away from City's grasp. Then Kompany strode forward and slammed an extraordinary strike past Kasper Schmeichel.

It was a moment of major elation and relief for City, as they had previously been frustrated by their opponents.

Afterwards, the defender said he's been warned against hitting strikes from that range previously:

As was evident at the final whistle, even Kompany's team-mates were surprised by what he produced:

The goal leaves Guardiola's team three points away from a guaranteed Premier League title, having put together a remarkable finish to the season. The win over Leicester was their 13th victory in succession, as they've hunted down Liverpool in ruthless fashion.

With time to prepare for the game it will be intriguing to see how Guardiola sets his team up for the match, especially given there were issues in their play at times on Monday. Phil Foden struggled, while Leroy Sane's performance appeared to irk the coach when he came on.

Even so, with Brighton's Premier League status secure, City should have more than enough to get the three points needed to clinch success. Guardiola will be desperate for them to grab a couple of goals early on to settle any lingering nerves.

Prediction: Brighton 0-2 City

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Those on the red half of Merseyside would have been dejected after Kompany's moment of magic on Monday. Now all they can do is turn up on Sunday, beat Wolves and hope they get a favour from the south-coast side.

To not be on top of the pile at this point in the campaign is harsh on Liverpool, who have only lost one game all season, away at leaders City. They have set standards that have rarely been seen since the inception of the Premier League:

Football writer Leanne Prescott thinks the Reds can reflect on a positive campaign regardless of what happens on Sunday:

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping he can recall star forwards Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah for the match, as it was confirmed they will both miss Tuesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final with Barcelona.

They may need both to beat Wolves, who have enjoyed an excellent campaign back in the top flight and are guaranteed to finish seventh. As Sky Sports Statto relayed, Nuno Espirito Santo's team have been particularly good against the division's best sides:

It will be a challenging game for Liverpool, as Wolves have class in midfield and a front two in Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez who will trouble a defence that looks increasingly vulnerable.

However, Liverpool will be determined to finish this campaign well, regardless of what happens elsewhere. They'll do enough to ensure City need to continue their immaculate finish to the season in order to win the title at Brighton.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Wolves