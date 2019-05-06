Premier League Table: Final Week 37 2019 Standings, Results and Week 38 Fixtures

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Vincent Komany made sure Manchester City took the fight for the Premier League title to the final day of the season by scoring a spectacular goal to beat Leicester City 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night.

Kompany's 70th-minute goal lifted the defending champions back above Liverpool by a point ahead of the final week. City can guarantee retaining the title ahead of the Reds with a win away to Brighton & Hove Albion next Sunday.

For now, City are top after victory over Leicester capped the season's penultimate set of fixtures, during which Manchester United and Arsenal squandered chances to finish fourth thanks to dismal draws against Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion, respectively on Sunday.

Chelsea were the beneficiaries, as the Blues did their bit by hammering Watford to book a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Leicester's defeat also meant seventh place is assured for Wolverhampton Wanderers as part of a phenomenal campaign since earning promotion from the Championship last summer. Wolves beat already relegated Fulham on Saturday and can earn a place in next season's UEFA Europa League, provided City beat Watford in the FA Cup final.

Things at the other end turned sour for Cardiff City after the Bluebirds were relegated following a 3-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Week 37 Results

Everton 2-0 Burnley

Bournemouth 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United 3-0 Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Fulham

Cardiff City 2-3 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool

Chelsea 3-0 Watford

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Manchester United

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City 1-0 Leicester City

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 37, 31, +69, 95

2. Liverpool: 37, 29, +65, 94

3. Chelsea: 37, 21, +24, 71

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 37, 23, +28, 70

5. Arsenal: 37, 20, +20, 67

6. Manchester United: 37, 19, +13, 66

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 37, 16, +3, 57

8. Everton: 37, 15, +8, 53

9. Leicester City: 37, 15, +3, 51

10. Watford: 37, 14, -4, 50

11. West Ham United: 37, 14, -6, 49

12. Crystal Palace: 37, 13, -4, 46

13. Bournemouth: 37, 13, -12, 45

14. Newcastle United: 37, 11, -10, 42

15. Burnley: 37, 11, -21, 40

16. Southampton: 37, 9, -20, 38

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 37, 9, -22, 36

18. Cardiff City: 37, 9, -37, 31

19. Fulham: 37, 7, -43, 26

20. Huddersfield Town: 37, 3, -54, 15

Week 38 Fixtures: Sunday, May 12 (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

Manchester United vs. Cardiff City

Watford vs. West Ham United

Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City

Burnley vs. Arsenal

The Foxes were determined to make things tougher in a must-win game for the home side. Leicester arrived in Manchester determined to stop City playing between the lines.

Frustration was obvious among the hosts, particularly during a tense first half when Leicester's strategy was expertly performed by holding midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Hamza Choudhury.

When City did craft chances the narrowest of margins saved the visitors. Aguero was on the wrong side of those margins when his header beat Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal but didn't quite cross the line.

A fortunate escape only made the Foxes more resolute in defensive areas. Ndidi's destructive tendencies weren't forming the only barrier City needed to circumvent.

Centre-back Harry Maguire was also delivering a colossal performance. The England international was bullying City in the air, timing his tackles brilliantly and playing the ball out of defence with calmness and technique as the hosts continued to draw a blank.

Maguire and Ndidi's efforts were denying City's usual match-winners, Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, joy. It meant it was going to take something out of the ordinary to break the deadlock.

Kompany duly delivered it with a rare long-range shot that may ultimately prove to be the moment Liverpool's title hopes vanished.

Liverpool won't give up hope just yet, even though counting on Brighton for help is a risk, since the Seagulls are already assured of Premier League safety for another season. Wolves will also be tricky opponents having beaten Tottenham Hotspur and drawn with Arsenal, Chelsea and United away from home this season.