Video: Reds' Derek Dietrich Tries to Remove Bees in Beekeeper Suit During Delay

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A swarm of bees caused a delay in Monday's game between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds, but Derek Dietrich tried to save the day.

The Reds utility player dressed up in a beekeeper suit and did his best to get the bugs off the field:

While there are likely other people more qualified to handle this mess, it seems the Reds could use as much help as possible considering the infestation around the dugouts:

Dietrich has shown versatility throughout his career, playing four different positions already this season. Adding beekeeper to his resume takes it to another level.