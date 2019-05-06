Video: Reds' Derek Dietrich Tries to Remove Bees in Beekeeper Suit During Delay

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - MAY 03: Derek Dietrich #22 of the Cincinnati Reds rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run for his second of the game in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park on May 3, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Giants won 12-11 in 11 innings. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A swarm of bees caused a delay in Monday's game between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds, but Derek Dietrich tried to save the day.

The Reds utility player dressed up in a beekeeper suit and did his best to get the bugs off the field:

While there are likely other people more qualified to handle this mess, it seems the Reds could use as much help as possible considering the infestation around the dugouts:

Dietrich has shown versatility throughout his career, playing four different positions already this season. Adding beekeeper to his resume takes it to another level.